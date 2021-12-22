Alzheimer's disease brings new challenges to holidays

Christmas carols can bring fond memories, even for those struggling with memory loss.

“People living with Alzheimer’s often have some preservation of music and the ability to sing, even when they are having difficulty talking,” said Joe Lobl, board president of Resounding Voices , a Rochester community chorus for people with dementia.

Speaking during a virtual roundtable meeting hosted by U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Lobl said holiday songs, along with other music, can help provide opportunities for people with all levels of memory loss to connect with others.

Joe Lobl, board president of Resounding Voices, a Rochester community chorus for people with dementia, speaks during a virtual roundtable held Wednesday by U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota. <br/> Screen grab

“There’s been a lot of research medically where music does seem to improve people’s mood with dementia,” Loble said. “It improves their attention and retention of things.”

Klobuchar said she saw that first hand with her father, Jim Klobuchar, who died in May after struggling with Alzheimer’s disease.

“Christmas songs were really in his memory still, along with an incredible vocabulary and a kindness to the people that were taking care of him, which meant a lot to me in the end,” the Minnesota Democrat said.

With those memories in mind, the senator said she wanted to highlight what families can do when holiday gatherings and Alzeimer’s challenges cross paths.

Katie Hennessy, a Faribault, Minn., veterinarian and wife of someone struggling with Alzheimer’s, said it’s important to acknowledge that changes are subtle in the beginning.

Katie Hennessy, a Faribault veterinarian and wife of someone struggling with Alzheimer’s, shares her experiences during a virtual roundtable hosted by U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.<br/> Screen grab

Hennessy’s husband, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s at 57, said only immediate family members were aware of the diagnosis during the first two years, but seven years into the battle, the signs are more obvious to others.

Klobuchar said that’s important to remember, since family members visiting for the holidays might not be aware of how a loved one’s condition has changed.

“There are a lot of ways you can get the family ready for the experience,” she said, suggesting open communication and explaining to young members why their grandparent might not recognize them, as well as holding smaller gatherings for activities ahead of the big holiday gathering.

“The National Institute on Aging actually recommends ways to include your relative in some of the basic holiday preparations,” she said, noting memories can be sparked by gift wrapping and other activities.

She said tips from the Mayo Clinic also include keeping gatherings small, as well as providing a quiet place for someone with Alzheimer’s and making sure outings are short.

The panel noted such changes can be a challenge during the holidays, but understanding is important to help make sure everyone can enjoy the time.

“You want to make it exactly how it used to be, and it’s not going to be like it used to be,” Klobuchar said.

In addition to spreading the message about preparing for the holidays, Klobuchar said she continues to work to find additional federal funding for programs to help families with aging parents, as well as programs that respond to the increasing number of people with dementia.

“I think everyone knows someone who has it,” she said, pointing out the number of people living with Alzheimer's has doubled in the past five years to more than 6 million in the U.S.

“I feel like our senior care is the elephant in the room,” she added, noting that the cost related to Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia was $355 billion in the U.S. this year.