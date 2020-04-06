Dear Answer Man: So much about the arrival of the coronavirus in the area remains hard to interpret. For instance: 1) Where do the COVID-19 patients in Olmsted County come from — this county or from elsewhere? If someone in the region is diagnosed with the illness, how much follow-up is done on the contacts that diagnosed patients had? 2) Are they in a designated COVID-19 hospital, or in a hospital that happens to be locally available? 3) Who is being tested for the virus in addition to actual patients? 4) Is the necessary equipment for medical staff and patients available in adequate numbers at present and for the predicted increased load?
Dear Reader: While they are all surely valid, some of your questions are more easily answered than others, just because of the rapidly moving target now facing our tireless servants in public health and the state's extensive health care system, all of whom, if a proper sense of gratitude shall prevail, will be remembered for their service in this hour for decades to come.
The provider of answers to whom you have come for guidance, who is not nearly so brave, will try to parse them for you one by one:
1) The coronavirus is a reportable diagnosis, meaning health care providers must inform the state of every positive case and county of residence. The Minnesota Department of Health, armed with emergency funds to do just this sort of thing, then calls each patient to identify who they may have exposed, if anyone, and then a call to those parties to ask them to self-quarantine for 14 days.
The state totals showing cases in Olmsted County, therefore, reflect the home addresses of patients testing positive for the virus.
They don't have to have been tested positive here, but to be included in our case count, they do have to live here.
2) To answer your second question, the vast majority of those who test positive are recovering under instructions to stay in isolation at home. While the state is preparing locations to be used as emergency COVID-19 overflow hospitalization facilities, only one dedicated COVID-19 facility has opened so far — a smaller facility at a previously closed site in the metro. That said, Mayo Clinic and other hospitals have been busily converting their facilities to become suitable for the treatment of large numbers of contagious patients, reversing airflow and creating dedicated staffing and intake procedures. You have to remember, they have had several weeks now of no elective procedures, freeing up vast amounts of space, technology and manpower for the exclusive care of patients needing hospitalization for the coronavirus.
I'm out of space for now to get to the last two answers, so I'll continue this reply in tomorrow's column. Stay tuned, and stay well!