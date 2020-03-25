Just read John Paul Scott's recent article on COVID-19 numbers in Minnesota. These are totally inaccurate, as testing to confirm diagnosis is being limited to hospitalized patients and health care providers. I found this out after my husband was in the ER yesterday for symptoms consistent with the virus. They did swab him, but won't run the test due to the above-mentioned reasons. I couldn't believe this, so called the state health department to get more information. They confirmed the information, and told me that the state is low on the reagent to run the tests. Consequently, state and country wide numbers are vastly understated. -- Gloria
It's absolutely true that the daily numbers from the Department of Health fail to capture the true scope of the pandemic in Minnesota. In fact, MDH told one of my helpers exactly that last week.
Not only is the number of tests limited, but now that the coronavirus is being spread person-to-person, it's a shoo-in that the daily reported total of COVID-19 cases lags well behind the actual total, by a factor of 10-to-1, or maybe more, according to health officials.
The daily total "reflects only the results from our testing program, and as we mentioned earlier, there are some constraints on that program so we want to be clear that this number is the lab-confirmed total," said agency spokesman Michael Schommer. "We believe there are more cases in Minnesota, and that the virus is circulating in communities. It is important for everyone to follow advice on community mitigation and social distancing to help us flatten the case curve."
Does the PB’s delivery staff, including rural, use rubber/latex gloves? -- Butch
Post Bulletin carriers aren't outfitted with gloves, but some of the carriers -- all are independent contractors -- have begun wearing gloves as a consideration and precaution.
UPS and the U.S. Postal Service, according to their websites, are following Centers for Disease Control guidelines to protect employees and customers. Those guidelines recommend frequent hand-washing, but they are silent on the topic of gloves.
FedEx similarly is encouraging good hygiene practices, including hand-washing, keeping workplaces clean, and advising employees who have flu-like symptoms to stay home.
All of the carriers point out a low risk of transmission from deliveries. In that vein, the International News Media Association pointed out Tuesday in a press release that "there has never been an incident whereby the COVID-19 virus has been transmitted from a print newspaper, print magazine, print letter or print package, according to the world's top doctors and scientists."