Hello Answer Man!
There has been a lot of discussion about food trucks and trailers in Rochester in recent years. I've noticed several of the vendors have been parked in the same spot and haven't moved. A few have even added non-mobile structures and features to their units.
What is the line between mobile and permanent for food vendors? Do the vehicles have to be moved occasionally to still be considered mobile? Allowing this would seem to be a big competitive advantage over brick-and-mortar restaurants that pay full property taxes.
Thank you,
Jim
Jim,
Food trucks, known as mobile food units in the city, county and state rulebooks, have various definitions, but all generally focus on their ability or potential to move, rather than the actual movement itself.
Rochester’s ordinance specifically states: “Mobile food unit means a food and beverage service establishment that is a vehicle-mounted unit, either motorized or trailered, and readily movable, without disassembling, for transport to another location for the purpose of vending.”
So even those trucks and trailers that never pull out of a parking lot are considered “mobile,” similar to mobile homes that don’t hit the road.
The rise of stationary food trucks was addressed in city ordinance changes approved by the Rochester City Council in March.
While city licenses had been required for operating on city streets in the past, they are now required by all food trucks operating within city limits, including those sitting on private property. The only exception is when a vendor is only operating in the city for a special event or community festival.
The ordinance change nearly tripled the number of licenses issued. Four truck operators held licenses in 2018 and 11 had them last year.
Travis Amundson in the Rochester City Clerk’s office recently told one of my lackeys that a 12th license is in the works.
The licenses, however, aren’t only going to operators who compete with local restaurants. At least five of the licensed trucks have bricks-and-mortar locations in the city.
While Toppers Pizza, Jersey Jo’s and Flapdoodles have used their trucks to establish a longer reach from their existing operations, The Compadres and Garden Express have used their trucks to move into more traditional brick-and-mortar eateries.
The truck option, which comes with its own menu and operation challenges, may let a newcomer escape property taxes, but it doesn’t come without a cost.
The annual city license fee is increasing from $150 a year to $200 this year, and additional permit fees are required for operators seeking a space in one of the downtown zones.
For the required county inspections, food trucks pay $309 to $743, based on menu and planned period of operation.
However, simply having all the basic licenses and permits doesn’t mean a food truck can set up shop anywhere for an indefinite period.
State law requires added permitting and review for any truck operating in the same location for more than 21 days. By definition, the eatery remains “mobile,” but Olmsted County Public Health has specific requirements for those that don’t move. Additionally, added planning and zoning review is needed.
City ordinance also requires food truck operators to obtain written permission if they want to operate within 150 feet of an established restaurant.
It’s a lot of effort to bring us that plate of tacos or a wood-fired pizza, but the growing number of trucks indicates it’s likely worth it, for the operators and their customers.