Weather Alert

...SNOW EXITING, PATCHY FREEZING DRIZZLE MOVING IN... .THE BAND OF HEAVY TO MODERATE SNOW WAS QUICKLY EXITING INTO EASTERN WISCONSIN EARLY THIS MORNING, LEAVING AROUND 1 TO 3 INCHES IN ITS WAKE. BEHIND THE SNOW THERE WAS PATCHY FREEZING DRIZZLE AND SOME FOG. SNOW COVERED, SLIPPERY ROADS WILL GREET EARLY MORNING TRAVELERS, WITH THE POTENTIAL FOR SOME ICY SPOTS FROM FREEZING DRIZZLE. THE COMMUTE INTO WORK AND SCHOOL WILL BE IMPACTED FOR MANY. TAKE IT SLOW IF TRAVELING AND ALLOW AMPLE TIME TO REACH YOUR DESTINATION. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...SNOW EXITING, THEN PATCHY FREEZING DRIZZLE. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1/2 INCH IN CENTRAL WISCONSIN. ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE POSSIBLE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST INTO CENTRAL WISCONSIN, NORTHEAST IOWA AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&