This Classic Answer Man first appeared on Jan 17, 2013.
Oh, Great Font of Knowledge, every so often when I turn on my computer, I find appearing in the list of available wireless networks, "Rochester Police Surveillance #2."
I live at least a mile from the Law Enforcement Center, so it seems unlikely that it's coming from there. Do our city's finest have a not-so-secret stakeout nearby? Is this a neighbor's idea of a practical joke? Have I just blown the whistle on a top-secret anti-terrorism operation? — Anxiously awaiting the black helicopters, Tim
You have a neighbor with a fine sense of humor, Tim. I can't find anyone at the cop shop who knows what in the world you're talking about, but it's highly unlikely police would indicate their undercover operations in this way.
Actually, a little Web searching shows this is a common trick to spook the neighbors. The wireless name is sometimes "police van no. 2," as if the cops are trolling through your neighborhood.
Dear Answer Man, have you seen the movie "Lincoln"? There's a scene at the end where the abolitionist Thaddeus Stevens hops into bed with a black woman and has her read aloud the text of the resolution for the 13th Amendment. Did that happen?
Well, I wasn't in the bedroom, so I can't say. Stevens did have a long relationship with a mixed-race woman, Lydia Hamilton Smith, who was said to be his housekeeper but apparently was more than that. Stevens never married, and when he died three years after the Civil War, he left a big inheritance to Smith, who used it to buy his house and remain there until her death many years later.
I've seen the movie, and it's awesome, but personally, I think that scene with Stevens abruptly taking off his wig and hopping into the sack is a little off-key.