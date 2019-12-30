Dear Answer Man: We recently moved to Rochester from a major metro area, and I'm still trying to figure out which TV stations are part of the local market. Can you clear up the picture for me? --Newcomer
Dear Newcomer: Yes, it can be confusing because, while the network stations serving this area are licensed in different cities, they all have studios in Rochester.
We're talking about KTTC (NBC, Rochester), KIMT (CBS, Mason City, Iowa), KAAL (ABC, Austin), and KXLT (Fox, Rochester). Throw in KYIN (PBS, Mason City) and KSMQ (PBS, Austin) and it's a real hodge-podge of stations. That's why I keep the remote handy at all times.
How did this happen? Well, for advertising and ratings purposes, all of these stations are located in the Rochester-Mason City-Austin media market. This particular market, despite covering a relatively large geographic area, is ranked No. 153 in the nation.
If you want to show off at the next neighborhood get-together, try this one: Which counties are in the local media market?
That would be (take a deep breath): Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Mower and Olmsted counties in Minnesota, and Cerro Cordo, Floyd, Hancock, Howard, Mitchell, Winnebago and Worth counties in Iowa.
If you're wondering, our neighbors in Winona, Wabasha and Houston counties are all part of the La Crosse-Eau Claire, Wis., media market, which ranks 129th in the nation. Their network stations are located Wisconsin.