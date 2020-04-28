As we all endure yet another week of our world turned upside down by the pandemic, we continue to hear horror stories of the hotspots of infection and the mounting loss of life due to COVID-19. I imagine the social distancing and other measures implemented to slow the spread of the pandemic have also helped limit the spread of the "ordinary" flu, however, I have not seen any recent reports of the toll taken by the flu this winter. That information might help provide a frame of reference to put this pandemic in perspective. Can you ferret out that information? -- Counting the days in Chatfield
Dear Counting, Chatfield isn't the only community counting the days until COVID-19 is in our rearview mirrors.
Of course I can ferret out information about the "ordinary" flu. The Centers for Disease Control and the Minnesota Department of Health track these numbers and have it posted on their websites. The links are www.cdc.gov/flu/weekly/#S2 and www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/flu/stats/flustats16.pdf.
In short, flu activity in Minnesota that is not COVID-19 is rated is sporadic and waning. There was one person hospitalized the week ending April 18 and three were hospitalized the week prior to that. In total, 4,106 people were hospitalized during the four-month "flu season."
Sadly, 148 Minnesotans died of the flu this year, including three pediatric patients.
How does this compare to COVID-19? In Minnesota, there have been 286 deaths, as of Monday, attributed to the coronavirus.
The CDC reports that influenza activity is now low, so low that it's "FluView" tracker is going to be abbreviated for the remainder of the 2019-2020 season.