Dear Answer Man: What was Twigs restaurant called when it had singing waitresses, etc.? — Kris in Kasson
Well, Kris in Kasson, your question has touched off a round of culinary nostalgia here in Chez Answer Man. Nothing changes as quickly as the Rochester restaurant scene, with closings and openings happening all the time.
So, let me walk you down memory lane with the names of these gone-but-not-forgotten eateries: John Barleycorn (thick, juicy steaks), Tinkler’s, Hoffman House, Mr. Steak, Waldo’s (the Answer Man family’s pizza place of choice), the Aviary, Esteban’s (loved the salsa and chips), Wade’s Broiler and, of course, the Smiling Moose (which had actual homemade German potato salad on the menu).
Most of them were home-grown, and when they closed, there was a fear Rochester would be populated only by chain restaurants. However, new, locally owned eateries are opening all the time, and the city is richer for it. Unfortunately, Mrs. Answer Man has to let out the waist band in my pants another inch every time a new restaurant opens its doors.
Now, I believe the name you’re searching for from pre-Twigs days is The Shady Grill. It was known for good service and good food, but I’m not sure about the “etc.” to which you are referring. The Shady Grill was located in what was then the Best Western Soldiers Field hotel, and has now been rebranded as the Centerstone Plaza Hotel.