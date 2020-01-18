Hi, Mr. Answer Man. I’m needing some enlightenment on a certain subject. When my son and grandson were here over Christmas, they noted how it is almost impossible to see the lane markings on the streets when it’s dark and raining. I had noticed that myself but thought it was just me not seeing very well. As my son drove the downtown streets, he found he had to just guess where the lanes were because he couldn’t see the markings. They’re from Indiana and don’t seem to have that trouble there. Isn’t there a way to make those markings more obvious even in the rain and the dark? It just seems kind of dangerous to have to guess where you should be driving. Thank you, Unenlightened
Dear Unenlightened,
Have no fear, the Answer Man is here to shed some light on road markings. I often say that driving and coloring have a lot in common — staying in the lines helps to make a pretty picture. But when there are no lines (or they are hard to see), that’s when it’s time to let your best self shine, whether behind the wheel or the crayon.
In coloring, it means you get to let your imagination guide you to your heart and mind’s desire. In driving, it means you get to use your spatial thinking and logic to safely arrive at your destination.
City of Rochester Traffic and Parking Manager Sam Budzyna told one of the Answer Man’s many co-pilots that road paint could last anywhere from one to five years, depending on a number of different factors.
Here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, the weather isn’t kind to our roads. The extreme heat and cold lead to potholes, and the snow and ice Mother Nature piles onto us for what feels like 13 months of the year takes its toll as well.
When roads are painted, reflective glass beads are then sprayed onto the surface of the wet paint, according to Budzyna.
“The longevity of the markings depends on the type of paint and the traffic volume on the road in question,” he said. “It could also depend on what the weather was like when the paint was applied. Paint does not stick very well to wet or frozen pavement, and will not last long if applied under those conditions.”
Even done in the right conditions, several remarkings in one area can cause the paint to build up, which means it then becomes more susceptible to being scraped off by snowplows.
“In many cases, we will grind the pavement before painting, so the paint will be slightly recessed to avoid the plow damage,” Budzyna said.
But there aren’t just roads in Rochester, so we asked the Minnesota Department of Transportation what they do to keep the lines in line.
MnDOT Mike (that’s spokesman Mike Dougherty, for those not hip to the Answer’s Man lingo) had this to say:
“MnDOT has a regular schedule for restriping, but also evaluates highways where additional wear on the striping may necessitate additional striping work to keep the markings fresh. All totaled, MnDOT in Southeast Minnesota is responsible for more than 3,700 lane miles of highway.
“On state highways, tiny glass beads are mixed with the paint to provide reflectivity to improve the visibility of the striping. Unfortunately, during dark, overcast, rainy conditions, the striping can sometimes be difficult to see. We continue to look for new methods that are still cost-effective to improve our striping in all of Minnesota’s seasons and weather.
“In many cases, we grind in the strips, so the stripe is a fraction of an inch lower than the driving surface, which helps with the wear and tear of traffic, weather, chemicals and snowplows on it. Some areas also use an adhesive stripe with a white-on-black contrast. It also has reflective materials. If you look carefully, you’ll note this method on the Highway 52 corridor through Rochester, as an example.
“Minnesota’s elements do challenge the striping, but MnDOT striping crews spend long days during the warmer months and well into fall working on improving the visibility of the striping on our state highways each year. It can be challenging for motorists to see the highway lines all the time. If they know of an area that is challenging on a state highway, they can email Mike Dougherty at michael.dougherty@state.mn.us, and he can pass along the information so it can be evaluated.”