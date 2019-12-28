Answer Man: Recently, while I was visiting the city-county Government Center, I saw a truck delivering approximately 10 five-gallon bottles of drinking water, the variety of which are utilized in water coolers.
My question is: Based on yearly reports provided by Rochester Public Utilities with regard to this city’s water being the best and safest in the state, why are we purchasing additional drinking water?
If this policy is taking place at our Government Center, which is our watchdog with oversight, what about other publicly funded facilities, are they doing the same? Our work release facility, fire and police facilities, our public schools?
Are there drinking fountains and bottle refill stations within our public facilities? — Wondering about water
Wondering: It’s hard to say where the water bottles you spotted were headed, since the Government Center is a large place with both city and county offices, as well as courtrooms, police and sheriff’s departments, and the adult detention center.
I can think of at least 10 spaces in the facility where people might not be able to leave the room on occasion to access water fountains or bottle-refill stations in public hallways.
As for other locations in the city, I’ve used the coolers at Mayo Civic Center when attending an event and not wanting to leave the room for fear that I would miss a few key answers that might someday fill this space.
That said, more and more bottle refill stations are being seen in public spaces as traditional water fountains — ”bubblers” if you’re reading this east of the state border — are being replaced, including one in City Hall on the southernmost end of the Government Center, near conference room 104.
Such efforts go hand-in-hand with the city’s new push for sustainability, which includes the recent move to ban the purchase and use of styrofoam food containers in city facilities and the creation of a Sustainability and Resiliency Committee.
When it comes to styrofoam food containers, also known as polystyrene, the city has reportedly begun an assessment of use. A recent report indicated fewer than a couple hundred Styrofoam cups are in the city’s inventory throughout all city department. The largest volumes of the offending cups were found at the Mayor Civic Center, Recreation Center, Graham Arena and the National Volleyball Center.
However, the Mayo Civic Center is set to switch to a private food-and-beverage operator — Spectra — in January, and the company reportedly does not use polystyrene products.
City concessions at the Recreation Center, Graham Arena, and the National Volleyball Center, have used approximately 14,000 cups a year, but they are in the process of finding alternative products.
It’s likely part of a growing trend, but changing patterns can take time and often takes more than a mere policy change.