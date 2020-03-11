Oh, ye Great Worm Hole of Information: Today (referring to Monday) is the night of the full moon — though I doubt we’ll see it through the cloud cover. I’ve recently been hearing this full moon referred to as “The Worm Moon.” Now, I’ve also heard that worms are not native to North America; we have our Swedish ancestors to thank for the night crawler. So, how is it we have a “Worm Moon” when such an animal is an “invasive” species? -- Da Yooper
I'm sorry to wriggle off the hook, Yooper, but my sources show there are actually two kinds of earthworms native to North America, although most of the kinds of worms we know crawled over here from Europe or Asia, after the last Ice Age killed off many of the native North American kinds.
So there actually may be some basis for "worm moon" to have a Native American origin, as my friend, Post Bulletin Starwatch columnist Mike Lynch, explained. He wrote:
"The Worm moon is one of the nicknames for the full moon in March. Its roots go back to some of the North American native tribes. March is the time that earthworms start to emerge out of the ground. Other tribes referred to it as the crow moon because crows start calling more this time of year.
"Early American settlers also called the full moon in March the sap moon because sap starts running from trees. It’s also known as the Lenten moon. There are other nicknames as well."
Some of those, I found with a little additional Internet sleuthing, include chaste moon, death moon and crust moon. There's always a given amount of wiggle room when it comes to these kinds of legendary names, but one thing's for sure — there's not an Answer Man moon in the mix. That would be just loony.