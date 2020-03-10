There are a lot of things associated with the color blue in Minnesota -- blue skies, the land of clear blue water, Babe the Blue Ox, so cold your lips turn blue. But lately I've been seeing more blue than usual, like the Plummer Building lit blue, even electronic bank signs have blue messages. What gives? -- Lady will sing the blues
Don't start warming up your vocal chords, lady. I threatened to hold my breath until I got the answer or I turned blue in the face. Luckily, the answer was at hand.
March is colorectal cancer awareness month, and the color associated with that particular cancer is blue.
Banks, Mayo Clinic and other organizations and businesses are showing off their blue to raise awareness of this cancer. Did you know that 147,000 people each year are diagnosed with it? The American Cancer Society estimates 2,320 Minnesotans will be diagnosed and 790 will die from it.
Furthermore, did you know that it is a "preventable" cancer? The Colorectal Cancer Alliance encourages people to get and stay physical active -- and to get screened for by age 50.
Being that Rochester is a city so deeply involved with all things medical, I think it's safe to say that we all will be seeing and hearing more about colorectal cancer this month.