I’ve noticed robins around even though snow is still covering the ground and they can’t get to any worms. I heard you can help them by leaving raisins on your driveway for them to feed. Is this true? Will that help the robins until the spring thaw?
You’re raisin’ a good point -- it can be tough this time of year for returning critters. Kudos for trying to help the returning robins out. However, there’s a wrinkle in that plan. The birds might eat the offered fruit, but raisins are toxic to dogs, according to wildlife biologists at the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Leaving raisins on the ground might not be a good idea if you or your neighbors have dogs.
Robins can also eat other fruits that don’t pose a threat to your neighbors’ four-legged friends -- such as apples, blueberries and most other berries. Leaving fruit on the ground is probably the best bet if you want to feed robins because the birds tend to shy away from hanging feeders.
However, not all area robins migrate out of the area. They usually rely on fruits and high berries they find around here for food through the winter. I reached out to our own “Nature Nut” Greg Munson who agreed:
“I suspect if they are hanging around here they will find some small fruits, crab apples, cherries, etc., to eat before the ground thaws enough to start searching for worms.”
So there you have it, the early birds have plenty to feed on before going after the worms.