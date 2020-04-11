Oh, Wise One -- I think everyone is looking for a safe, effective way to sterilize a mask so it can be used again. I got to thinking that my cpap mask ozonator may be a safe, effective way to sterilize a mask. It takes less than 30 minutes.
Will this kill COVID-19 and be effective for cloth masks and also N95 masks?
Here is a hint for those making masks. I found that a single strand of solid copper electric wire used in construction can be integrated with the mask for shaping a tighter seal around the nose.
Thank you for your knowledge. I look forward to reading your column every issue. -- Ozone Masked
Dear Ozone: There is just no masking the enthusiasm some of my readers have for disinfecting medical gear for reuse. It's true what they say, that necessity is the mother of invention.
I can't find a reputable information source that has addressed this issue. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has a paper addressing the use of ozonators against COVID-19 ... which essentially says that the EPA does not review such uses.
As an aside: An ozonator, UV lights and air purifiers are categorized by the EPA as pesticidal devices. I quote: "A pesticidal device is an instrument or other machine that is used to destroy, repel, trap or mitigate any pests, including bacteria and viruses." Has anyone called an exterminator to deal with the coronavirus? There's a thought.
Back to the EPA paper: It concludes that the EPA "only recommends use of the surface disinfectants identified on List N against SARS-CoV-2." I'll provide a link to the lengthy List N with this story at PostBulletin.com, but here's a spoiler alert: This is a list of general disinfectants to use against the coronavirus on surfaces. It's not a tipsheet for disinfecting your mask.
I've also found some vigorous debates online about the pros and cons of using an ozonator as you suggest. I'd say that as 3M and other maskmakers get busy, you're going to be better off using fresh masks than botching it with unproven technologies. If you work in a professional environment that requires the use of masks, follow the policies of your employer.
Does Gov. Walz's latest stay-at-home order extend "until" or "through" May 4? The front page of the PB today (4/9) says both of these things. Can you figure out the truth?
The truth is my middle name. Literally -- my initials spell ATM. I'm like a bottomless cash withdrawal machine filled with answers instead of money.
If you want to get real precise about it, neither of those descriptors is correct. Walz's stay-home order expires at 11:59 p.m. May 3. By my reckoning, that leaves a full 60 seconds of May 3 to enjoy before the start of May 4, or what some folks refer to as Star Wars Day.
Remember the days before social distancing? Right now, that feels like a long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away.