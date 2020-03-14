I went to the sale the Post Bulletin had at their previous building. There was a lot of furniture there that probably went unsold. Will there be an auction for what is left behind? Also, with all the talk of the coronavirus, can pets and animals get it? There is no virus in this email -- J.M.
Thanks for the clean message, J.M. Regarding the Post Bulletin sale, not as much went unsold as you might think, and I’m afraid that was your one and only chance.
Did you see my old desk there, by the way? I put a notch on the leg every time I produced a work of brilliant insight. That was the desk that had 37 legs on it. Now we have modern desks that can be raised to a standing configuration, but, alas, none of them rise to the level of my towering intellect.
Regarding pets and the coronavirus, this is a topic that has been COVID -- excuse me, covered -- before in other media, so I’m afraid I won’t get a notch for this one.
Nobody can say for sure -- yet -- that dogs and cats are or are not susceptible to the coronavirus. The World Health Organization initially ruled it out, but now there is purportedly a pet dog -- no word what species -- in Hong Kong that is being quarantined after testing “weak positive” for COVID-19. So, don’t run out for a face mask for Fido just yet, but you might want to be sure to wash your hands before giving him a belly rub.
Dogs can contract some forms of coronavirus, according to a statement of the American Kennel Club about a week ago, but at that time COVID-19 was not believed to be a threat to dogs.
I think it’s a pretty good bet your goldfish is safe.