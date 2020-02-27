Dear Answer Man, my wife works in the school system and we were talking Sunday about the various school closings. I remarked that I remembered as a kid that the governor closed all Minnesota schools when the temperatures and weather was this bad. Does the governor still have this power and are there any stipulations or guidelines? — Derrick Heard
Derrick: The governor has the authority to declare a state of emergency for public health and safety, whether for a flu outbreak or bad weather, and he can close public and private schools and prohibit public gatherings with that power. The "stipulations and guidelines" would be precedent, and there aren't a lot of those. The governor rarely closes schools for weather reasons, though.
Gov. Arne Carlson ordered all Minnesota schools closed in January 1994 and February 1996 because of record low temperatures, according to one weather data source, and I’m looking for other recent examples of gubernatorial orders.
In the case of a health emergency, such as a flu pandemic, it would fall to the local police and sheriff departments to enforce the governor's order prohibiting public gatherings; it's a misdemeanor to violate the order.
The statute was updated as recently as 1996 and gives the governor fairly broad powers. Day care centers would be treated the same as schools, in case of a health emergency.