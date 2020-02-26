Dear Answer Man: Every time we have a large overnight snowfall, one of our neighbors is out at 5 a.m. with their snow blower cranked up to 11. I know in the summertime, construction cannot start until 7 a.m. Is there a noise ordinance restriction for snow blowing in the winter? If so, how is it enforced? — New parents still hoping for a good night's sleep.
Dear Parents: City ordinances are silent on the subject of snowblower noise.
While the local noise ordinance specifically bans construction noises between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. daily, with an extension to noon on Sunday, snowblowers are not part of the mix.
The actual ordinance is rather vague on most noises: “No person shall make, continue, or cause to be made or continued any loud, unnecessary or unusual noise which unreasonably annoys, disturbs, injures or endangers the comfort, convenience, safety, health, welfare or repose of reasonable persons of ordinary sensibilities in the vicinity thereof, unless the making, continuing, or causing to be made or continued of such noise cannot be prevented and is necessary for the protection or preservation of property or of the health, safety, life or limb of some person.”
State regulations, which define noise as “any undesired sound,” put limits on decibels, rather than activity.
According to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, sound levels before 7 a.m. should not exceed 55 decibels for more than six minutes or 50 decibels for more than 30 minutes.
While levels can vary between machines, a standard lawn mower is estimated to operate at 90 decibels. The sound levels also depend on how far the device is from your property line, where any reading would need to take place.
As a result, your neighbor may be violating the state code, but proving it — and enforcing it — would be difficult, especially during the morning after significant snowfall, when police officers are dealing with more-pressing concerns, such as pulling people out of snow banks and responding to actual emergencies.
Of course, the solution to your problem isn’t an ordinance.
The answer is neighborly engagement.
In a city with a variety of residents who need to be to work by 7 a.m., it’s unreasonable to expect all people to hold off on clearing driveways and sidewalks until it meets your needs.
I know I've cleared snow in the wee hours when I've needed to get the Answermobile on the road.
I'm usually hesitant to start before 7 a.m., but I'd prefer to hear from a neighbor who had 20 to 30 minutes of interrupted sleep than one who had to wait 8 to 12 hours for me to return and clear my sidewalk.
That doesn’t mean you can’t talk to your neighbor to determine why a 5 a.m. driveway clearing is needed.
The same conversation could lead to a compromise with your neighbor. Perhaps you agree to remove the bulk of his or her snow later in the morning. That means your early-rising neighbor would only need to clear enough to get a car out of the driveway or create a path to the nearby bus stop.
Another option might be joining forces with neighbors to hire a young person with a shovel to dig out the homes on your street with less noise.
Just make sure either conversation happens after 7 a.m., since normal speech has been recorded at 60 decibels, which the state would consider too loud for a 10-minute conversation in the early morning hours.
Of course, if actually knocking on your neighbor’s door and starting a conversation frightens you, you might want to consider planning ahead, since significant snowfall rarely hits without warning.
When snow is in the forecast, consider an earlier bedtime or just be prepared for a bit of interruption.
Then there’s option three — which I considered last year. Maybe it’s time to take the family south to avoid these problems all together.