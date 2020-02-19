This past weekend it seemed like every other article had something to do with CO2 and greenhouse gases. Other than CO2, what are the different greenhouse gases that people should be aware of? — Concerned About the Climate.
Dear Concerned: Well, you've come to the right place because, while the Answer Man has been referred to as a big windbag in the past, if there's one thing I'm not, it's full of hot air.
So, no matter if you get your news from the blowhards in social media or through something as reliable as the Post Bulletin, I'm sure you've heard about carbon dioxide, or CO2. We exhale it. It belches from chimneys and smokestacks, and, unless the guy in front of you on Broadway is driving one of those electric cars, it comes from the tailpipes of most vehicles.
So, what is a greenhouse gas? The sun shines and the heat from the sun enters our atmosphere, but much of that energy would then radiate back out into space. However, the greenhouse gases in our atmosphere trap that heat. The thicker the blanket, the warmer our climate becomes. Simple, right?
Well, not all blankets are created equal. CO2 is the greenhouse gas by which all others are measures, and the unit they're measured by is called the CO2 equivalent, or CO2e, and each greenhouse gas is essentially measured by its potential impact over a 100 year cycle according to both the EPA and the folks over at climatechangeconnection.org.
Carbon dioxide, obviously, has a CO2e ratio of 1-to-1.
When it comes to animal feedlots, which was what the stories this weekend focused on, the next two gases of concern are methane and nitrous oxide. Methane — a carbon atom with four hydrogen atoms — is 25 times as warming as CO2, so it has a CO2e of 25. Nitrous oxide — one oxygen with two nitrogen atoms attached — comes from feedlots and row crops, and it has a CO2e of 298.
So, you might wonder, if methane and nitrous oxide are much better at the greenhouse effect, why are we always talking about CO2? Well, it's simple. In the atmosphere, CO2 ranks as the fourth-most abundant gas. It's only a little over 0.04 percent (413 parts per million) of the atmosphere, but that's huge compared to methane, which is just under 2 ppm or 0.000187 percent of the atmosphere.
Nitrous oxide is laughably small by comparison (did you see what I did there) at about 0.33 ppm or 0.000033 percent.
Furthermore, all of these gases last different amounts of time in the atmosphere. If it doesn't become plant food, CO2 can essentially last forever. Methane breaks down after about 10 years into, guess what, CO2 and water.
I hope this little science lesson helps. Oh, and one last thing. The real concern about methane coming from cows is their burps, not the other end. See, Answer Man really does know all.