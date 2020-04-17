Answer Man --I've noticed in "Heard on the Street" articles written by Post Bulletin reporter Jeff Kiger that business valuations usually have a 50 percent difference between estimated and taxable market values.
I see all the time where commercial properties were valued by the county at $500,000 for tax purposes and sold for $1 million.
Why are people’s homes in Rochester valued at practically their full market value when businesses are valued at half their market value? Is this how Olmsted County gives out corporate welfare to billionaires at the expense of homeowners? — Can't Wait to Get out of Town
Dear Can’t Wait: You may have noticed this is the second half of your letter. I addressed the first half Thursday, regarding the difference between estimated and taxable market values on residential properties.
I divided the inquiry into two parts because you unfortunately drew a false comparison between residential homestead exclusions and what’s happening with commercial properties.
Commercial property owners don’t typically see a difference between the estimated and taxable market values when they receive valuation notices from the county, since they do not qualify for a homestead exemption.
While some might qualify for other breaks, commercial properties are typically taxed at full assessed value. If you look at county records, estimated market values are equal to the taxable market values.
However, you are correct in noticing that some big sales in recent years have been well above the assessed values.
For instance, the former Advanced Auto Parts building at 1764 S. Broadway Ave. sold last month for $2.7 million, while only being assessed at nearly $1.4 million.
However, a deeper dive into county records shows the property was purchased 2015 for $1.1 million. At the time, that was close to the assessed value.
Similar stories have been seen throughout the city, and they are often driven by economic development efforts that make property prices nearly unpredictable.
On a smaller scale, the same is being seen in home sales.
You, for instance, paid $274,500 for a home assessed at $269,800 in 2016, and you could likely sell it today for more than its $318,600 county assessment.
The discrepancies stem from the fact that assessments are largely based on what has already happened in the market, rather than speculation on what could happen.
Assessors throughout the state are tasked with using property sales between the previous October through September in the assessment process. The past sales must also meet specific criteria to be considered.
All aspects, including the assessment date and sales period for each assessment, are overseen by the Minnesota Department of Revenue, which could step in and force changes if the process isn’t handled properly.
As a result, increases in the market drive up assessments, but the process tends to move slowly (depending on which side of the tax bill you are on). Assessments don’t simply spike because a handful of properties more than doubled in price through recent sales.
The county must be able to support the assessments to ensure they are not overturned in the appeals. Speculating too heavily on a couple years of unrelated sales would likely put full tax collection in jeopardy.
However, the increase in high-ticket sales has been having an impact, as many long-time owners of commercial properties will tell you. The result has increased taxes based on value for downtown properties, as well as others in the city.
Added to the increase in being seen in some local commercial taxes is the fact that owners of commercial buildings also pay a state tax not charged to homeowners.
So, when Kiger and other reporters cite a value used for taxing purposes, that’s the full assessment based on state guidelines and relevant past sales.
In other words, the difference between an estimated tax value and the actual market price of a property is created by the purchaser, not the government. It is simply based on what the developer or business owner buying the property believes is the right price and what they are willing to invest.