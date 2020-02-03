Dear Answer Man: Who are the first Rochester City Council members up for re-election, and when will that be? — Julie S., Rochester
Dear Julie: Are you considering a challenge?
If so, four city seats will be up for election in November — city council president and council members for the 2nd, 4th and 6th wards.
The council president seat, currently held by Randy Staver, is an at-large seat, meaning any qualified city resident can seek the office.
The other council seats require residency in the ward served. They are currently filled by Michael Wojcik in the 2nd Ward, Mark Bilderback in the 4th Ward and Annalissa Johnson in the 6th Ward.
I’ll post a link to the ward maps in this column online at postbulletin.com.
So far, only one council member has made it clear he doesn’t plan to seek re-election. Bilderback has dropped several not-so-subtle hints that he doesn’t intend to be on the ballot.
At the same time, my minion on the City Hall beat told me he has voiced a desire to see at least two candidates for the seat, meaning he could file for re-election if two people don’t turn in their paperwork.
Filing for city offices will start May 19 and run through 5 p.m. June 2.
Candidates have two options for getting on the city ballot: They can pay the $50 filing fee or present the city clerk with a petition signed by the right number of eligible voters.
The right number is the lesser of 500 or 5% of all voters casting a ballot the last time the office was on the ballot.
If a potential candidate is looking to save the $50, or show early support, 500 signatures will be needed to file for council president. By my math, a 2nd Ward candidate would need 447 names for a petition, while a 4th Ward candidate needs 257 names, and a 6th ward hopeful will have to collect 367.
Once the filing period is complete, the city will determine whether a primary is required to narrow the ballot to two candidates in each race. If needed, primary elections will be held Aug. 11.
Otherwise, the general election is set for Nov. 3.
If none of the seats up for election fit your City Council ambitions, the next round in 2022 will include the remaining three ward seats and the mayoral seat.