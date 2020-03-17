Answer Man: If China can build emergency centers in a couple weeks, couldn’t local and federal governments in this country work with local hospitals to secure unused buildings throughout the country, like the ShopKo and Toys R Us buildings, and use them as triage centers for coronavirus patients. — Worried and wondering
Wondering: It sounds like you might have an empty building you want to sell to the government, since the buildings you mention are already set to house new operations.
PB business reporter extraordinaire Jeff Kiger reported last month that Haley Comfort Systems was closing on a deal to buy the former ShopKo North complex at 3708 US 63 North.
Last year, he reported the former Toys 'R' Us store was purchased for $3.9 million, and the new owners are in the process of getting approvals for a planned conversion of the site.
So neither is likely available for a triage center.
However, that likely won’t be a setback for local plans to address coronavirus.
Public health experts have been stressing that the best triage is being done over the phone, making the expense of creating a center unnecessary at this point.
Triage centers are used to sort patients for medical treatment. At this point, that means determining who needs to be tested for COVID-19. As Mayo Clinic and others have demonstrated, that can be done in a parking lot to best reduce potential spread seen elsewhere.
As you note, the buildings being constructed in China serve a different purpose. They are for treating patients already diagnosed.
When it comes to medical facilities, all buildings are not created equal.
Four walls, a roof and floor don't create a space for treatment. Unused big-box stores, and many other empty buildings, are not equipped to adequately house people, let alone provide medical services.
The city of Rochester discovered that when it was handed a $457,000 estimate to make the former Silver Lake Fire Station safe for use as a warming center. The work was the minimum needed to house people on a nightly basis.
In the end, the city, Olmsted County and local business entities paid approximately $300,000 to renovate an empty retail space to house 30 people.
Imagine the cost of renovating a large retail store.
And, that cost wouldn’t include the legal maneuvering required to claim private properties.
If additional space is needed to provide space for the ill who can’t recover from home, Rochester already has publicly owned facilities in better condition that could be used for housing people.
The city’s emergency operations plan reportedly includes using the Mayo Civic Center as a “refuge of last resort.” With plans to scale back most events until further notice, it seems a more likely candidate for housing a back-up medical facility than a building that has sat empty for months or even years.
Additionally, recent cancellations of sporting events and various other activities leave a variety of facilities, from Graham Arena and the Rec Center to the library, as options for retrofitting for emergency hospital space, if it comes to that in Olmsted County.
Numbers show the nation’s hospital beds could easily become overwhelmed.
The U.S. reportedly has less than three hospital beds for every 1,000 people within its borders. That’s less than the 12 in South Korea, and even the 4.3 in China before it started building new facilities.
The question is whether that warrants the ability to claim private property for government use.
If it does, would the government be better served by claiming neighborhood homes to house potentially infected people?
It would add distance between patients and, in theory, require less renovation to make the spaces inhabitable.
Are you ready to give up your home?
The good thing is that, like buildings, all countries aren’t created equal.
Where China has 375 people per square foot, the United States has only 90.
That means we have some hope, based on our ability to spread out and practice a bit of social distancing.
The same health experts who are encouraging people to be assessed at home are asking people to keep their distance, whether infected or not, as a way to prevent potential spread of the illness and possibly reduce — or even eliminate — the chance of overwhelming the hospital system.
As a result, the biggest opportunity for dealing with the potential cost of creating new beds lies in the hands of each and everyone of us who have the opportunity to limit exposure and hopefully future contamination.
Avoid groups when possible, limit personal public contact and — if you haven’t been told already — start washing your hands more frequently.
The goal is to slow the spread of the virus so we don't overwhelm national facilities.