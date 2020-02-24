Editor's note: This Answer Man column was first published on March 14, 2008. Dear Answer Man, I know and understand that every four years we have an “extra" day, to adjust for the Earth’s revolution. How long have we been adjusting for this time? Will we ever skip a leap year? According to my calculation, every 166.66 years we’d have no need for a leap day. — Farmpup
Leapin’ lizards, you’re challenging my math skills. Ever since the Western world started using the Gregorian calendar about 1582, we’ve been trying to understand leap years. The goal was to keep the vernal equinox as close to late March (and Easter) as possible, and that required some occasional fudging in the calendar.
Leap years don’t necessarily occur every four years. The standard rule is that if the year is divisible by 4, it’s a leap year, but some century marks are not; for example, the year 2100 won’t be a leap year. Some people MUCH smarter than you and me have calculated that far in the future, we might need to skip a leap day, but I wouldn’t put it on your calendar just yet.
Can an Arnold Palmer improve my tea shot?
When I go out to eat and don’t want an alcoholic drink, I’ve been asking for an Arnold Palmer, 1/2 lemonade and 1/2 iced tea. Why do they call it an Arnold Palmer? Did Arnie invent the drink? Look into that for me, please.
I’m more familiar with the Arnold Palmer as a boozy drink, with three shots of vodka and three “fingers" each of lemonade and unsweetened iced tea. (Take a close look at your bartender’s fingers before you order.) Needless to say, the “mocktail" version would omit the vodka.
As far as its origin, Arnie is said to have guzzled the alcohol-free version while on the course during his heyday. Arizona Beverage Co. sells a bottled version with Arnie’s likeness on the label.