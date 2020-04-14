Dear Answer Man,
Before the pandemic and the stay-at-home order, I would put about 200 miles a week on my car commuting to and from work. Now, I'm lucky if I've driven 200 miles in the past month. On my infrequent trips to the grocery store, I feel like my car is making sounds like it is mad at me. I realize that cars don't have feelings, but do you think it's bad to leave my car sitting for weeks at a time? -- Drive no more
Dear No More,
In this time of physical distancing, I can understand the urge to assign human feelings to inanimate objects. I myself have started talking to the coffee pot every morning. Do I think it is answering back to me? Talk to me on May 4.
It is true that many of us are no longer in our cars on a regular basis as we are working from home or find ourselves without employment. It may feel like a relief on mornings when you don't have to wake up early to clear the April snow or frost from your windows.
But when this all ends, I imagine many of us will be hitting the roads again on a regular basis and it will be important for those four-wheeled beasts to get moving.
"There is nothing wrong with letting it sit, other than the battery will die," Sean Nixa, service adviser/technician at Cy Guy's Auto Repair in Chatfield. "If you think about people with 'summer toy cars' and stuff like that, those sit all winter and basically what they do is take the batteries out of them."
Nixa recommends taking the car for a 10- to 15-mile spin once a week. The drive will allow the engine to get to a good operating temperature as well get the vehicle's fluids moving. The drive also will help dry the moisture to keep the exhaust in good condition. The short drive should also be enough to get any flat spots out of a tire.
"If you are going to start it, make sure you drive it for a while so you can make sure you get all that moisture out and get all the fluids to operating temperatures before you shut it back off," Nixa said.