Dear Answer Man: I need to get out of my house or I will literally start climbing the walls. I need to see something beyond my apartment building's parking lot or the route to the grocery store. Can I just hit the open road, turn up some sweet tunes and drive? Is that still allowed under the stay-at-home order? Sincerely, About to Be a Worldclass Wall Climber
Dear Climber,
I imagine we're all going a little stir-crazy at the moment. It can be especially hard for those apartment dwellers who don't have an outdoor space they can call their own. Luckily, the stay-at-home order does allow for us to leave our house under certain circumstances, and "driving for pleasure" is one of them.
It is listed in the exemptions under outdoor activities. There isn't much guidance beyond doing this as well as other outdoor activities while remaining 6 feet apart from individuals from other households.
"This does not exempt public accommodations that may feature outdoor activities from closure under Executive Order 20-04 and does not permit trespass upon private property."
The state has avoided placing any mileage limit on how far people can or should travel to be outdoors, but earlier this month, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources officials started using the term “community’’ to describe where people should be outdoors during the order, as in "only in your own community."
The concern is that if you're driving to a popular state park or fishing spot, you may be coming across other people and unintentionally bring the coronavirus to other communities that have less medical or grocery resources than your community.
So, go for a drive. Get some cheap(ish) gas, and keep to your family unit.