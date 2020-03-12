Did I just see a bounty for beavers in Salem Township? I didn't know beavers were hunted in Minnesota, and I certainly was unaware of them having a bounty on their heads. When did this start? — A Dam Friend of Beavers.
Dear Dam: First of all, the bounty is on the beaver's tail, not its head. At least that's what they'll pay you $20 for in Salem Township.
While most people around here are aware of gopher bounties, less known, but of equal importance, are bounties on beavers.
A quick search of the online world – hey, Answer Man is high-tech, folks – shows a plethora of Minnesota counties that offer bounties for beavers. For example, the Sand Hill River Watershed District in northwestern Minnesota has 15 townships that participate in its beaver bounty program, with townships paying $10 and the watershed district chipping in an additional $65 per beaver.
Rock Township in Pipestone County upped its offer to a total of $35 in recent years. The Kittson County Soil and Water Conservation District offers a $30 bounty. That's considerably more than the $2 given for some gopher feet.
But what's the reason behind these bounties, you ask? Well, Sharon Peterson, clerk of Salem Township, said the bounty, which has been in place for about 10 years, said beaver dams can clog up the flow of water, especially along ditches, causing damage to roads, farm fields and more.
Trappers need to bring in the beaver's tail to get paid. They also need to certify that the beaver was trapped in the township.
So, just how big a problem are these busy beavers? Well, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, beavers, which inhabit every county in Minnesota, might be known as the "original water conservationists" in Minnesota but they also are a pest.
"A beaver in the wrong place is a nuisance. In the right place, he is an ideal conservationist," a quote on the DNR website reads.
However, when there are too many beavers, they cause trouble, the DNR states. Their dams flood farmlands, roads and timber, and their penchant for chewing wood has resulted in the loss of valuable fruit and shade trees.
Peterson said there are probably fewer beavers in Salem Township today because of the beaver bounties. "We didn't have any last year," she said. "But when they build up colonies, we have to take them out."
Township Supervisor Rick Lutzi said Salem Township probably averages two beavers a year. "We'll have a lot one year and the next year, nothing. It's sporadic."