Answer Man: What are they doing with the huge pile of dirt at the fairgrounds? -- Darlene Stephan
Darlene: Thank you for the question. It offers me a chance to remind people how important it is to read this column every day.
I addressed a similar question in September, long before snow started covering Mt. Graham Park.
The pile of dirt is the result of ongoing work being done as part of a two-phase master plan that involves many potential changes.
The first phase is the construction of a new parking lot, and the second phase is the creation of a large tree trench to accommodate the lot’s drainage.
For further clarification, a tree trench is a system of trees connected by an underground infiltration structure. The system involves digging a trench along the surface and topping it with trees and materials to allow stormwater to drain into the soil instead of running off the surface and flooding sewers or nearby waterways.
Mat Miller, the county’s director of facilities and building operation, had hoped to see the nearly $1.2 million parking lot project completed last year, but work obviously remains incomplete, which keeps the project on the original timeline to have the tree trench in place later this year.
The goal is to create a community gathering place that operates and attracts crowds throughout the year. Already, the park has seen a growing number of activities in its remodeled buildings. And, the Rochester Farmers Market recently informed the county that it would like to make the park its permanent location.
Most recently, Gov. Tim Walz recommended the state consider borrowing $12.5 million to help Olmsted County build a new multi‐use arena and expo building at Graham Park. The total project cost is $25 million.
It’s only a portion of the $2.03 billion Walz proposed to borrow for projects that include state emergency planning, military facilities, roads and bridges infrastructure and safety improvements to correctional facilities and state buildings.
The proposed Olmsted County project and other potential state bonding expenses will be discussed by state lawmakers when they return to St. Paul next month, but it’s unlikely that the final bill will be close to what Walz put on his list.
Of course, it’s still important to remember the chief takeaway here is that you should be reading this column every day.
It’s not too late to start a new resolution for 2020 or change one that’s been failing in recent months, so I’d suggest setting a new goal of becoming as well informed as possible.