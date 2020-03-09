Coronavirus? COVID-19? The Wuhan flu? Why do I keep hearing this disease mentioned in so many ways, and what's the difference? Are newspapers and TV ever going to just pick one name for the disease? — Curious But Not Contagious.
Dear Curious: First, I'd like it if we could all wash our hands of this whole topic. We here at Answer Man HQ are solidly opposed to global epidemics for a variety of reasons. We want people to be healthy. We are compassionate. And, of course, Answer Man's budget for soap is through the roof this month.
That said, I have the 4-1-1 on COVID-19, so adjust your surgical masks and listen up.
First, according to the Associated Press Stylebook (pretty much the final word for journalists) the coronavirus isn't just one viral strain, but rather a family of viruses that can infect both people and animals. The name comes from the crownlike spikes ("corona" is Latin for "crown") on the surface of the virus.
We've dealt with coronaviruses before. SARS, severe acute respiratory syndrome, is in the coronavirus family, as is MERS, Middle East respiratory syndrome. But this one is different.
According to the journal Social Science and Medicine, the 2003 SARS outbreak was responsible for 774 deaths. The World Health Organization puts the death toll on three MERS outbreaks – 2012, 2015 and 2018 – at roughly 500 combined.
COVID-19, the disease we commonly have been referring to as the coronavirus du jour, the one that started in Wuhan, China, in late 2019, is responsible for more than 3,400 deaths reported, with more than 101,000 cases confirmed.
None of that, however, really answers your question.
Anyway, the AP, as I mentioned, has its rules, which state the virus and disease caused by the virus should be called COVID-19, even though, technically, COVID-19 is not the scientific name of the virus, but rather just the disease caused by the virus.
Still confused? Me too.
Well, here's the final answer: Chances are you are going to see Coronavirus mentioned in stories along with COVID-19. But it's like saying "So and so has finally beaten cancer. So and so came down with thyroid cancer in 2015, but is now cancer-free."
The Coronavirus is how we refer in general and on first reference to the disease. If we're specifically talking about the virus, it'll be "the COVID-19 virus."
Hope this helps you breathe easy.