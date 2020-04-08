Hi Answer Man: I just read your article about disinfecting face masks. This link is to a Stanford Health page that provides some information on this topic and may be of interest to you: https://stanfordmedicine.app.box.com/v/covid19-PPE-1-1. — Rob Anglin
This is in response to my column last week, in which a reader asked if a protective mask could be sterilized for reuse using an autoclave. The document Rob provides, published by Stanford Medicine late last month, touches on that point directly — with recently washed hands, I would imagine.
Using an autoclave to decontaminate a mask "caused significant degradation to filtration efficiency" and is not advised. Other inadvisable cleaning methods include using microwaves, using chlorine solutions, or soaking a mask in alcohol. While those methods kill coronaviruses, they also harm the efficiency of the mask and remove the static charge in the microfibers of N95 masks. What's more, traces of chlorine stay in the mask, and you don't want to be breathing that. Microwaves actually melt masks.
Good decontamination results that didn't reduce filtration efficiency were reported using methods such as 30 minutes in a 160-degree oven (but a specialized oven, not your home oven), 30 minutes under ultraviolet light, and 10 minutes immersed in hot-water vapor from boiling water. But some of those methods risk damage to the fit of the mask.
You can read the document online yourself to get deeper into the details, but the bottom line, I think, is expressed in the statement attributed to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, that "there is no high-level evidence to indicate this (cleaning and reusing masks) is safe. ... (T)he barrier protection is shown to deteriorate with use and time."
The methods described in the Stanford paper aren't peer-reviewed, and the paper advises readers to use their own judgment and seek professional guidance at the clinics where they work. That would be my advice, too.