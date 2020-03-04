This Classic Answer Man was first published in November 2004.
How long can someone leave a political sign in their yard after the election?
You've got 10 days to relish the signage, if your candidate won, or to lament what might have been. Then it's into the trash — or into the garage for re-use in the next campaign.
I have a question for you. In the late '60s and early '70s there was a restaurant on North Broadway where the Book Review is now. I used to hang out there with friends, but for the life of me I can't remember the name of it. It has been bugging me for quite a while now. Do you have any idea of what it was called? — Barbara Rysted
The Top Dog loves de-bugging people, especially people of roughly my age who can't remember where they used to hang out when they were young.
Here's your answer: Von Feldt's Restaurant, which opened at 611 N. Broadway in 1963 by John Von Feldt, who previously owned the Miracle Restaurant at the Miracle Mile Shopping Center. Von Feldt also owned the Chicken Delight take-out and delivery service, which opened in the Quick-Pick Shopping Center, 210 N. Broadway, in summer 1958, and was at the Northgate Shopping Center from 1959 through late 1962.
The Von Feldt clan also operated an open-air diner at the Olmsted County Fair for more than 30 years.
I heard "Hotel California" by the Eagles on the radio the other day. It's one of my favorite songs, but I have no idea what it's about. Then I thought of you -- surely the Answer Man will know. -- Lauren
Even the Answer Man can't impose meaning on a '70s rock song. "Hotel California" has been put under the microscope by rock scientists since it was released in December 1976 (and went platinum instantly), but no one can explain exactly what's meant by lyrics such as, "They stab it with their steely knives, but they just can't kill the beast."
It's apparently NOT about something occult, nor about a hotel in Todos Santos, Mexico, contrary to news stories that circulated a few years ago.
Songwriter Don Henley has said it's generally about hedonism and greed in the rock industry. I can believe that.
You can check out the Answer Man anytime you want, but you can never leave. Send the bill to answerman@postbulletin.com.