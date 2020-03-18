Answer Man,
Please help me sort out the Rochester City Council pay raise situation.
What was their pay level before the raise and how much of an increase did they eventually pass for themselves?
Is the raise in effect immediately or is it spread out?
And finally, what do the minutes of their meeting show with regard to which member proposed this increase? Did any members vote no?
-- Keep Taxes Low
You mantra may be Keep Taxes Low, but that doesn't apply to your questions. Luckily for you, I have a lot of answers.
All of these questions are easily answered by reviewing past Post Bulletin articles, thanks to the extensive coverage of the issue.
While potential raises to align with other cities have been the subject of discussions in the past, the issue was most recently injected into budget conversations in November, when council member Michael Wojcik suggested asking city staff to examine budget impacts of adopting salaries based on the local household annual median income.
Two weeks later, the council was told it could adopt the proposed increases without adjusting the city’s planned tax revenue. The required $260,000 in added funds could come from extra money in the city’s contingency fund and still leave approximately $1 million available throughout the year.
At that point, the council voted 6-1 to adopt the raises proposed by staff. Council member Patrick Keane voiced the only opposition.
A month later, before taking the required second vote on the raises, Council President Randy Staver proposed scaling back the increases by cutting the proposed salaries in half, but the move failed to receive a majority vote. The proposal failed to get support needed to vote on the option.
As a compromise, council member Annalissa Johnson suggested middle ground between the original staff proposal and what Staver offered. After a bit of back-and-forth, the move was successful, with only Staver and Council Member Shaun Palmer opposed.
The change, however, delayed the pay increases for another month since it also required a second vote.
The increases were eventually approved on Jan. 22, when the council voted 5-2 to support the increases. Again, Staver and Palmer were opposed.
The resulting ordinance increased the mayor’s salary from $37,657 to $65,700 starting after the final vote. The City Council president saw his pay increase from $27,743 to $47,300, and council members salaries went from $21,712 to $39,420.
The increases took effect with publication of the ordinance following the Jan. 22 meeting.
The increases may not be the last. As part of the motion to approve the revised increases, Wojcik asked to revisit the original proposal during 2021 budget talks. The proposal could increase salaries by approximately $13,000 next year, based on last year’s area median income.
Palmer noted the future decision is likely to come after this year’s election, but before new council members, if there are any, are seated.
Another factor in play is the state’s annual report of median incomes, which is typically adjusted in April. In the past decade, the numbers for Olmsted County have either increased or remained flat from year to year.
As you can see, the action took a winding, if somewhat short, path to approval after years of failed efforts to raise salaries to compare with other large cities in the state, and the discussion will likely continue throughout the year.
Stay tuned.