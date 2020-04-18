Dear Answer Man, regarding the federal government stimulus checks coming to households soon, what if I feel I do not need the extra money, and would prefer to donate it to some needy people or organization? Please suggest some local places I could donate the money, and it would be put to good use. Thanks, Frank.
Hi, Guys -- I'm looking for some places to send some of my $1,200. Food Bank, for sure, but as a former server, I was wondering if you know of any community-wide place to support unemployed restaurant and bar people? Thanks, Doug.
Great questions, Frank and Doug. I think a lot of people are going to be asking themselves the same thing as those federal checks arrive.
I see giving as an personal decision, often based on individual priorities and concerns, so it is hard for me to prescribe to you where to send your money. The right answer for you is reflected in your own interests.
I can suggest an approach, though. What you might do with $1,200 is different than what you'd do with $12,000, or even $12 million. I'd look for a place where my $1,200 can have immediate and tangible impact.
To give an example of what I mean, Channel One Food Bank and Shelf has the oft-quoted statistic that every dollar they're given essentially funds four meals. So, for your $1,200, you'd put nearly 5,000 meals on the table for people in Rochester and the surrounding area. That's a pretty powerful and far-reaching level of impact.
But there are many, many other worthy charities in town. You could research them yourself, or you could put your money in the hands of a team of experts who will size up charities' needs and get them the money they need to continue their work during this time of crisis.
That's what the Rochester Area Foundation is doing with its new Together Fund. The foundation has amassed a pot of almost $700,000 that will be distributed to nonprofits through an application and review process, overseen by a committee of professional experts and carried out in a series of "rounds." The first round of giving is taking place now and the money will be distributed next week.
Sixty-one nonprofits applied for funds. They aren't all going to get it, but the unsuccessful applications will be carried forward with new ones into Round 2. That application deadline is coming up April 24, and already has 30 more new applicants vying for funds, according to Jennifer Woodford, who leads the Rochester Area Foundation.
The applications, she told me, are reviewed based on factors such as: Does the organization have an increased demand for its services? Or is the organization at risk from lost revenues or increased expenses? The first round of giving, she told my helper this week, is being focused more on organizations that serve basic human needs, or provide health and human services.
The Together Fund was seeded with donations from community partners including Mayo Clinic, IBM, Think Bank, Lasker Jewelers, Pepsi, Rochester Sand and Gravel and the United Way. But in the weeks since then, it's grown from individual gifts, such as the one you're considering.
Want to learn more about the Together Fund? Find information online at rochesterarea.org/together, or call 282-0203. You can donate through the website, too.
I'm not aware of a fund specifically for unemployed restaurant workers, Doug. But Steve Borchardt, who was the first to tell my helper about the Together Fund, suggested you might set aside some of that stimulus check to do business with local restaurants. "The more they can be helped, the less of those folks will end up on public resources," he said. Good idea.
So, one approach might be to donate a big chunk of that check to charity, and set some of it aside for a few restaurant meals. And don't forget to tip the staff. I've started writing 100% tips lately at locally owned restaurants, and I can tell you they appreciate it.