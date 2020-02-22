Dear Answer Man: With all the talk of the Coronavirus in the news, what does that mean for our four-legged friends? Can my pooch catch the virus? — Sniffles
Dear Sniffles: First off, it is important to note that there have been no reported cases of coronavirus in Minnesota, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
But, the state health department is quick to add that they consider any new infectious disease a serious concern and are in close communication with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
There have been 15 cases of coronavirus in the U.S., and there have been no deaths.
As for our four-legged friends, the American Kennel Club says that while dogs can contract certain types of coronaviruses, such as the canine respiratory coronavirus, it is believed that this specific coronavirus — COVID-19 — is not a threat to pets.
And as for infection from Fido, a report from The World Health Organization states, “At present, there is no evidence that companion animals/pets such as dogs or cats can be infected with the new coronavirus,”
Right now, Americans (pet owners or not) should be more concerned about influenza. The CDC estimates that there were at least 29 million flu illnesses between Oct. 1 and Feb. 15. More staggering, there have been an estimated 16,000 – 41,000 flu deaths during that same time (The CDC cautions that the estimates are preliminary and based on data from the center's weekly influenza surveillance reports summarizing key influenza activity indicators.)
So, stay home if you're sick. Cover your mouth when you cough and wash your hands, people! And flu season runs from October through May, so it's not too late to get a flu shot.