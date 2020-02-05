It's OK to say Super Bowl without NFL approval

The National Football League runs the Super Bowl and owns a million trademarks related to the Big Game, but fortunately the American people own the Constitution, including that pesky little First Amendment.
There's a lot of confusion in newsrooms and media shops at this time of year about how to refer to the Super Bowl. The NFL has an army of lawyers to make sure that other people aren't making money off their trademarks, whether the Super Bowl, the various NFL team trademarks, the moniker Super Sunday, even the phrase "the Big Game."
According to a terrific column by Neal Rubin in the Detroit News, "The NFL, naturally, in its quest to engulf and control every facet of American existence not already engulfed and controlled by Apple ... tried to trademark 'The Big Game' (in 2006). The league backed off in 2007 when it became clear that as much as the nation loves football, it hates bullies."
Advertisers have to be more careful — if you own a pie shop, you can't claim to be the Official Pie Shop of the Super Bowl or something like that (unless, of course, you've paid a handsome fee to the NFL). But can you put a sign in your window or run an ad in a local newspaper that says, "Eat our delicious pie while watching the Super Bowl"?
According to a trademark attorney quoted in Rubin's column, "As long as no one is confused that the NFL has approved or sponsored an ad, you are allowed to make nominative use of the name" and it "is not a violation of the trademark law."
The NFL routinely argues otherwise, and a story in the Chicago Tribune says that "given the NFL's aggressive history on the issue," major advertisers are skittish. "The best advice is, when it comes to commercials, don't use the term 'Super Bowl,'" media attorney David Silverman told the Tribune. "It may not be the most precise advice, and it might not even be the most legally accurate advice, but it's certainly the safest advice."
"Meanwhile, the corner bar with a banner promoting chicken wings and big screen TVs for Super Bowl Sunday is probably OK, at least for now," the story says.
In any case, for reporters and private citizens, you can take a deep breath and say, "The Packers should be in the Super Bowl" all you want.