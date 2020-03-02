This classic Answer Man was first published in November 2016.
Dear Answer Man, I heard a rumor that the largest employer in Rochester has told employees that they cannot vote during working hours. Doesn't this go contrary to our laws here in Minnesota and to federal laws?
Fascinating question. Yes, it's true that according to statute, "Every employee who is eligible to vote in an election has the right to be absent from work for the time necessary to appear at the employee's polling place, cast a ballot, and return to work on the day of that election, without penalty or deduction from salary or wages because of the absence. An employer or other person may not directly or indirectly refuse, abridge, or interfere with this right or any other election right of an employee."
This applies to most but not all elections. The law covers "a regularly scheduled election, an election to fill a vacancy in the office of United States senator or United States representative, an election to fill a vacancy in nomination for a constitutional office, an election to fill a vacancy in the office of state senator or state representative, or a presidential nomination primary."
So yes, your employer needs to work with you if you choose to vote during the work day.
The question above obviously refers to Mayo Clinic, and spokeswoman Kelly Reller told one of my Answer Man I-Team members about Election Day policies at the World Famous:
"Mayo Clinic employees are encouraged to exercise their right to vote, and Mayo will support employee requests for reasonable time away from work to vote.
"In most situations, employees will be able to visit the polls outside work hours. If this is not possible, reasonable time will be given to allow the employee to be absent from work to cast their ballot. The amount of time and other details will depend on the state law of the state where the employee votes."
That line about "most situations" seems to be a shot across the bow, that "employees will be able to visit the polls outside of work." In Minnesota, it's simply a right to be absent from work to vote -- you don't need an explanation or excuse, and the employee can't "directly or indirectly" deny, abridge or interfere with that right.
Mayo workers in Florida aren't so lucky, though. Florida has no law requiring employers to allow time off to vote. Mayo employees in Arizona have more legal options. Apparently you have to apply to your employer for up to three hours at the beginning or end of your shift for voting.
For the record, Wisconsin allows workers up to three hours off, but you have to request it before Election Day and they don't have to pay you for it. In Iowa, if you don't have three consecutive hours off during polling hours, you're entitled to take paid time off to vote, though you have to apply in advance.
Look at the variation among just these five states. Does this make sense to you, that voters have more obstacles to voting in one state than another, and legislators in all 50 states have the power to affect federal elections? It doesn't make sense to me, either.