Editor's note: This Classic Answer Man was first published on Feb. 5, 2004.
A blizzard of e-mail blew in after a column regarding 100-below wind chills. I made glib reference to the Ice Age, and a few readers said they remembered that era like it was yesterday.
Well, ladies and mastodons, even I know that's not possible. But some readers had some pretty cold memories of nearly-three-digit wind chills.
Here's one:
"Someone wrote in and inquired about 100-degree-below wind chills. In 1977, in either February or March, it got down to that temperature. I was living in Austin at the time but am certain that it must have been in that same area here in Rochester. It was the coldest that I remember, and I am almost 80. Perhaps you should check those records again."
As I said earlier, the National Weather Service doesn't keep wind chill records going back that far. But the Post-Bulletin reported on some skin-chilling weather in those days, as Rochester's Eric Bjornsen pointed out.
"If you would like to know when the wind chill was last minus 100 in Rochester, we need look no further than your own archives. '-100 Degrees' was the headline in the Post Bulletin in the early '80s. I believe it was January of either '80, '81 or '82. It was indeed 20-plus years ago, and based on the old wind chill chart, but it still post-dates the last Ice Age."
Someone ominously named the Spam Man had this to offer:
"The question about wind chill reminded me that back in the winter of 1996-1997, then Gov. Carlson canceled schools over the entire state a couple of times when wind chills were in excess of minus 70."
But it took Duane Schumann of Rochester to come up with a precise date for a minus-100 wind chill: Jan. 11, 1982. "The temp was 28-below with 61 mph winds. An Austin man died in that storm. The article is in the Jan. 11, 1982, Post-Bulletin."
Ed Haney of Oronoco has an easy way of remembering when those 100-below nights were -- he was in Saint Marys Hospital at the time after suffering a heart attack.
Dennis Noltee of Rochester also remembers that winter. "I remember the Weather Bureau reporting how cold it was when my dog's water dish, which was heated and inside an insulated dog house, froze solid. And yes, the dog did come in the house."
Dear Answer Man: How come cars start so much better now than they did 25 years ago when the weather is cold? People used to take four or five breaks to start their cars when it was 10 below to make sure the engines started when it was time to go home.
The ideally named Brian McCool, a service adviser at the Adamson car dealership in Rochester, says it's a combination of things, including engines that now have fuel injection rather than the old carburetor system; electronically controlled everything, which prevents frost buildup in throttle plates and other elements; better fuels that don't turn to slush as easily; and other factors.