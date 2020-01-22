Mr. Answer Man: What’s the word on the fences surrounding the Kmart parking lot? I know the developer is waiting for final city approval of a plan to turn the space into parking for Saint Marys Hospital employees, but the ugly fence can’t be helping the cause.
I’ve heard neighbors upset because it cuts off their shortcuts to downtown, and others think it’s intended to send a message to those upset by the parking proposal.
Has the property owner said anything about the eyesore? — Feeling Fenced In
Dear Fenced: While many feel the verdict on the Kmart lot is already a done deal, no action is final until it has the votes.
At this point, the Rochester City Council has until mid-March to take a vote on the proposed parking lease that’s required for Mayo Clinic to use the lot as planned. There hasn’t been word on when the council will consider a vote.
However, the property owner did answer questions about the fence during the public hearing on the proposal earlier this month.
“That’s a temporary construction fence,” said Mike Mattingly, legal representative for the property owner, Camegaran LLC, and one of its owners. “That’s not a permanent fence.”
The sandbags used to hold portions of the fence in place should have been an indicator of the fence's temporary nature. The fact that sections block access points also appears to indicate they will eventually go away.
Unfortunately, the temporary nature of the fence has caused added concerns, since some neighbors voiced objections to how parts of the fence have started to lean due to wind and other elements.
The standard chain-link fence — temporary or permanent — is perfectly within legal standing. Fences less than 6 feet high do not require special permits, and can be placed at the property line. The Kmart fence appears to fall within the limits.
However, some likely consider it a bit questionable that the fence was erected after the lot was resurfaced and other work was completed at the property owner’s expense One of my minions informed me there were tell-tale tracks after the season’s first snow to indicate someone may have used the lot for a bit of vehicular fun.
Additionally, property owners have been notably opposed to unapproved use of the lot, and, as you mentioned, neighbors have indicated it’s used as a shortcut.
If all or part of the parking plan is eventually approved, it will likely require more construction. City staff have pointed to a need to use plantings and other structures to add interest amid the expanse of asphalt.
Even Patrick Regan, Camegaran’s principal owner, noted the future of the building on the former retail site is uncertain. It is being considered for demolition.
“I think the odds are pretty good,” he told the City Council, but noted it will take city approval to make it work and likely a 10-year parking lease to make it financially feasible without a solid plan for future development, which is expected to emerge from a proposed planning effort for the site and surrounding area.
Until such efforts start to take shape, much of the area’s immediate future unfortunately remains uncertain, even if all sides voice a common desire for a greater use for the area.
With no established timeline, many continue to question the definition of “temporary” at the site, and that’s a question even the Answer Man struggles to answer.