Mighty Man with Answers, products made in Japan used to be marked, “Made in Nippon." Why and when did they make the change?
It’s all in the translation. For centuries, the English language word for the capital of China was Peking; it’s now Beijing, as a more accurate (and preferred) transliteration of the Chinese word.
For somewhat the same reasons, Japanese companies used the term Nippon on their products from roughly 1891, when U.S. law required the country of origin to be stamped on imported products, until 1921, when U.S. officials required the more Anglicized term Japan to be used instead.
“Nippon" is a rough version of how the Japanese word is pronounced, and the English spelling remains in common use in Japan. The meaning of the word is “origin of the sun."
A muddy road ahead
There was a song a few years ago that started out, "Detour, detour, there's a muddy road ahead." Can you tell me who sang it the first time it came out?
Patti Page is the pop country singer who made "Detour" famous, though apparently she covered it in 1951, and it was first a top five country hit for Western swing bandleader Spade Cooley in 1946. Some people say it's one of the songs that pointed the way to rock 'n' roll.
Can't say I've heard the tune, though this line from the lyrics is an ear-catcher: "When I got stuck in the mud, all my hopes dropped with a thud."
Funeral following
What's the acceptable way for a motorist meeting or following a funeral procession?
Give way, if you're crossing or following. Funeral processions are often led by law enforcement, so you can take your cue from that and just wait 'til they're out of the way. If you meet the procession coming from the opposite direction, there's no need to pull over, however.