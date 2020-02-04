Any whispers yet about Mayo Clinic’s plan for the Onalaska, Wis., site next to Menards? Thanks, Scott of Onalaska
Thanks for the opportunity to focus my knowing gaze to the east ... and possibly pick up some cheese curds and a six-pack of Spotted Cow.
So the site you are referring to is 187.4 acres of land that Mayo Clinic owns in the Sand Lake Road area in Onalaska. Mayo Clinic filed plans in 2015 for a new campus. It purchased the land for $8.32 million in 2014.
While the early Mayo Clinic documents detailed general plans about building a facility that would employ 3,800 people, not much has happened in the past five years.
In response, Mayo Clinic's Rick Thiesse sent my staff this statement attributed to Mike Morrey, regional chairman of administration of the southwest Wisconsin region:
“Mayo Clinic Health System is currently engaged in a thoughtful master planning process for the Southwest Wisconsin region. Various scenarios of future development have undergone internal study. However, no decisions have been made at this time.
"Mayo Clinic Health System purchased the Sand Lake Road property in Onalaska knowing that the availability of large tracts of land is increasingly rare in the greater La Crosse area. We will share more details when we have substantive information.”
While the Land of Bucky the Badger and Mayo Clinic is under the Answer Man microscope, I decided to also check in on Mother Mayo's moves in Hudson to give my loyal readers a Tuesday two-for-one deal.
In 2018, the news broke that Mayo Clinic was working on plans to build an approximately 100,000-square-foot medical facility in the small town of Hudson, Wis., which is essentially a Twin Cities suburb. Mayo Clinic agreed to buy 10 acres of land at Stageline Road.
Since that first agreement, Mayo seems to have followed the same thoughtful (and action-free) path in Hudson as in Onalaska. Mayo's Thiesse sent this response that he attributed to Jason Craig, Mayo Clinic's regional chairman of administration in northwest Wisconsin:
“We have not yet determined specifics for the land purchased in Hudson in 2018. We will continue to work with community leaders as well as internal stakeholders to determine how Mayo Clinic Health System can best serve the growing health care needs of this area.”