Dear Answer Man: Our city is steeped in the history of the Mayo brothers, but I understand a little-known aspect of that history is tied to the Titanic. Is that true? In what way does Mayo Clinic history intersect with the tragic sinking of the ocean liner? — Curious about the history
Dear Curious: Yes, one of the Mayo brothers does have a connection with that tragic event. And the question is a timely one, given that the "Dressing the Abbey" costume exhibit has arrived in Rochester.
As fans of the "Downton Abbey" drama know, the fictional show began with a real-life event: The sinking of the RMS Titanic in 1912.
Less well known is that as the Titanic was crossing the North Atlantic from Europe to America, the SS Amerika was heading in the opposite direction from America to Europe. And on that ship was physician and surgeon William J. Mayo and his wife, John Kahler and his wife and a number of family and friends.
The Amerika's crew saw an iceberg field and sent a wireless message warning all the ships in the region about the ice danger. The Titanic received the Amerika's report but failed to heed the warning.
Twelve hours later, the Titanic hit an ice berg and sank, killing more than 1,500 people.
Matt Dacy, director of Mayo Clinic's Heritage program, related the story during a press conference Wednesday on the Downton Abbey costume exhibit that began this week. He said William Mayo's brush with the maritime disaster is one of the great "what ifs" of clinic history.
The Mayo brothers often took trips across the pond to learn the latest in medical techniques. What if Dr. Mayo had been at the end of his trip rather than at the beginning? What if he had happened to book passage on the Titanic?
Or what if his ship had run into one of the huge ice bodies that Mayo could have clearly seen standing at the railing?
"How different the story of Mayo Clinic, about our city, and of medical progress would have been," Dacy said.
Maybe the statue in front of Mayo Clinic would have featured one brother.
But that scenario didn't happen. Instead, being a man of science, William Mayo did a time chart of the disaster, noting when he saw the ice bergs, when the Titanic hit one of them and sank, and when confirmation of the sinking finally reached their ship.
"He was very precise in everything he touched," Dacy said.