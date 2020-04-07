Readers of yesterday’s column saw that I began to tackle a four-part question posed by a reader. I got to the first two parts yesterday. Here’s the rest of the answer:
To answer your third question, consider first that the outsized proportion of cases within Olmsted County — we have more cases than far more populous counties — is very likely a reflection of the fact that Mayo Clinic is testing more people locally than are providers elsewhere in the state, and this part is key: they are very likely testing more kinds of people.
Providers elsewhere are allowed to submit samples to the state from three kinds of individuals: those with symptoms who live or work in congregate living facilities (nursing homes, jails, homeless and other shelters, etc.), those with symptoms who are hospitalized, and symptomatic health care workers.
As a health system with its own private lab, however, Olmsted County-based Mayo Clinic is presumably free to test a broader pool of patients. In fact, the health department has encouraged private labs to do just that. And yet, while the clinic appears to be testing four to five times as many people each day as is the state health department — and four times that amount nationally — it’s facing shortages as well.
As a result, Mayo is testing those with symptoms who are at elevated risk of poor outcomes from COVID-19, those with symptoms who work in health care, and those with symptoms who are hospitalized. Moreover, testing still requires valuable personal protective equipment (PPE), which is currently experiencing shortages nationwide.
4) Which brings us to your fourth and final question: Are the hospitals geared up for the peak? Statewide, that seems unlikely, partly owing to a larger lack of bed, ventilator and staffing infrastructure for the illness nationwide, partly to a lack of responsiveness from the federal government during critical early weeks of the outbreak in which delays led to a lack of test materials and PPE from being developed. Mayo Clinic very likely has more personal protective equipment in storage than your average community or private hospital, but has not issued any statements about its resources thus far.