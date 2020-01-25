Editor's note: This classic Answer Man column first ran Nov. 28, 2014.
Dear Answer Man, here's a question I'd love to have answered. My son recently got his flu vaccination through the Rochester Public Schools, administered by Mayo Clinic. The bill came to $67.17 after a $7.46 reduction listed as a contractual adjustment.
Walgreens offers a flu vaccination for $34.99.
How can a for-profit business, administering these shots on a catch-as-catch-can basis, do so at half the price of a nonprofit/government collaboration, administered en masse? — Responsible Father
There are several angles on this, including the clinic's cost for providing services off-site. Also, to be fair, I'm quite sure that Olmsted Medical Center has been involved in the school program as well. While the school vaccinations might not be the cheapest, they're convenient, and it's important to get kids vaccinated.
For the record, I called Walgreens to confirm the price, and the pharmacist said many of their customers have insurance that pays the full cost or has a co-pay typically up to $25. So the Responsible Father above needs to check his insurance plan. Also, shop around — I've seen flu shots advertised for less than $34.99.
Dear Answer Man, here's a stumper: Have you ever been to Plowville? — D.D.
Hasn't everyone been to Plowville? Yes, of course, I've seen the Plowville marker on Dodge County Road 34 west of Kasson. It marks the spot where the first National Soil Conservation District Field Day and Plow Matches were held, on Sept. 6, 1952.
That might not seem like an event of great national significance, but it attracted the two candidates for president that year, Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower and Illinois Gov. Adlai Stevenson, which I think is amazing. Nowadays, the only way you see presidential candidates together is in perfectly controlled TV debates, but that day in 1952, you had the Republican general and the Democratic U.S. senator roaming a farm field between Kasson and Dodge Center.
The purpose of the event was to promote soil conservation, after the devastation of the Dust Bowl days. The legacy of the New Deal conservation efforts are the more than 3,000 conservation districts that cover most of the private land in the United States.
According to the historic marker along County Road 34, the event attracted about 125,000 people. If true, that's just about everyone who lived in the immediate area in those days — Dodge County had about 12,000 residents in 1950.
There must be some photos of that event, but I don't see them in the PB's archives or online. If you have pics of Ike and Adlai on the farm in 1952, please share and they'll be preserved here for posterity.