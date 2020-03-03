Dear Answer Man:
I'm enclosing a picture of a "Part Time" Rochester police officer badge that my deceased uncle had back in the 1950's or early '60's. He was not an official police officer, but I'm wondering if they had these "part time" or auxiliary officers when extra security was needed, perhaps for famous people at the clinic of maybe during the county fair? Where could I find information or a list of these part time fellows to verify my story? Perhaps the Police Department or Historical Society?
An inquisitive niece
Dear (not my) inquisitive niece,
Thank you for your letter and enclosed photo, which I have included in this column to share with my many faithful followers. I'm afraid to disappoint, but at this juncture, the Answer Man didn't get all the answers he or you want.
But I believe in the power of crowd sourcing and I hope by tantalizing the readers of my column with a little bit of information, it will whet their appetites and lead to more.
Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen fielded some of your questions. Moilanen said the department had a Reserves Unit that included part-time officers, but the unit was disbanded in 2003 over concerns that it was increasingly difficult to maintain mandated training for the unit.
While it still existed, Reserve officers assisted with major events, such as the July 4th fireworks, county fair and Mayo Civic Center events. Reserve officers were unarmed and didn’t have the power to arrest any scofflaws.
Part-time officers assigned to the Reserve Unit received additional training, were armed and did have the power to arrest someone, according to Moilanen. Part-time officers augmented patrol shifts and assisted with major events.
Do readers have any more information to give Inquisitive Niece a more complete picture of her uncle's service?