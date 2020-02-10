Hey, Answer Man, I thought drivers were supposed to get all the ice and snow off their cars, including all the frost off the windows, before driving. Looking around, it seems I must be wrong. Can you clear this up for me? — Ice Scraper
Answer Man's wife, Answer Woman, recently shared a childhood memory of her father habitually scraping just a pancake-sized patch of frost off his windshield to see where he was going. That sounds radically incautious. But all across Rochester, you can see plenty of drivers who seem comfortable hitting the road without taking the time to fully defrost. And don't get me started on cars covered in a foot of snow; following one of those is like driving through a mini blizzard.
The law has surprisingly little to say on the topic. Minnesota Statute 169.71 says you have to have your windshield and front side windows scraped and defrosted to allow "proper vision." Nothing there about the rear side windows or the rear view. And nothing about snow cover, unless you like to imagine (and I do) that at a certain point, the snow pile gets to be enough to trigger a weight restriction.
As with many things, there's what's legal and there's what's right. And the right thing for snow and ice is to do everything it takes to operate your car safely for the people around you. Sgt. Troy Christianson, of the Minnesota State Patrol, described a fatal pedestrian crash he responded to, in which the driver struck an elderly woman crossing the street on her way to church, all because he hadn't scraped his windshield properly and couldn't see her.
Christianson recommends clearing all the windows and getting as much snow as possible off the top of the car, especially the hood. That snow tends to get drawn into the fresh air intake, which on most cars is located near the bottom of the windshield. The moisture from that snow contributes to fog or frost on the insides of the windshield and windows.