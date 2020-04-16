Dear Answer Man, I just received the dreaded property tax valuation notice from Olmsted County. Of course, the taxable market value has gone up $9,000, even though there have been no improvements on the property. The difference listed between the estimated market value and the taxable market value is only $8,600.
My question is why is the difference between the two values so small?
I lived in Mower County before moving to Rochester, and the difference between the estimated and taxable market values on my home was typically 50 percent, where in Rochester it is about 2 percent. -- Can't wait to get out of town
Dear Can’t Wait:
You’re likely going to want to leave the state after reading this because the answer lies in state regulations, not city or county actions.
The difference between the estimated market value and taxable market value is determined by the Homestead Market Value Exclusion, which is a product of 2011 legislation.
Lawmakers at the time opted to end the former homestead credit, which cost the state roughly $260 million a year. In its place, the exemption was created to continue providing a tax reduction for people living in their own home, but it targeted only homes valued less than $413,800.
The big difference between the two practices is that the state no longer reimburses school districts, cities or counties for reduced tax revenue. Instead, the exemptions shift the tax burden to other property types in the same community.
It also bases the benefit on the value of a home.
In your case, the $8,566 reduction is on a home with an estimated market value of $318,600.
The exclusion starts at 40 percent of a home’s value for houses assessed at $76,000 or less. As a home’s value gets closer to $413,800, the exclusion is reduced until it vanishes.
Looking at a $150,000 home, the exclusion is roughly $24,000, meaning the county collects taxes based on $116,000. For a $250,000 home, the exclusion drops below $15,000.
The system is created to provide greater tax saving to people living in lower-valued homes throughout the state.
As a result, the easiest way to increase your annual exemption is by selling your home and moving into a more affordable home.
Of course, if you don't believe you could sell your house for its new estimated value, you can appeal the valuation.
Kelly Geistler, Rochester deputy city clerk, said last week that the local board of appeals and equalization meeting is expected to be held in some form this month. To appeal valuations, property owners must call the number on their notices to make an appointment.
“People have been submitting their objections after speaking to their assessor by letter, and we are forwarding those on to the county, so they can plan to hear objections by letter submission at the meeting,” she told the Rochester City Council.
