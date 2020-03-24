Almighty Answer Man:
How scary is this?
If we do not possess a “Real ID” by Oct. 1, we will not be allowed to enter the post office, which is a federal facility.
What if this COVID-19 thing keeps us from getting a new ID?
-- Scared of change
Scared -- That would be scary, if it were true.
For the rare few who are out of the loop, the Real ID effort establishes minimum standards for proof of identity to be used nationwide, since states have had varying requirements for obtaining driver's licenses or other ID cards in the past.
Earlier this year, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety reported approximately 11 percent of licences and ID cards in the state complied with Real ID requirements.
However, people who opt to not get the enhanced ID by Oct. 1 won’t be blocked from mailing packages, waiting in long lines or simply perusing the assortment of stamp options at any post office.
Under the legislation passed in 2005, a new Real ID, or other approved federal documents, will be required to enter certain federal facilities, such as military bases.
However, the restrictions typically apply only to those buildings and offices that currently require some proof of identity.
When was the last time you had to produce an ID to buy a stamp or check your mailbox?
The big problem with Real ID has been the years of unknowns due to the slow state-by-state implementation.
Each state is handling the process differently, but the documents required for obtaining a new card are the same throughout the U.S.
Proof of identity, Social Security number, and state residence address must be presented at the time the first application for a Real ID-compliant card is made, even if you have previously submitted such documents when applying for a drivers license or ID card. Also note that original documents are required, so leave the photocopies, scans and faxes at home.
The recent push for people to get their new IDs was prompting long lines before COVID-19 reared its ugly head. Now, many of the lines -- including those at the city-county Government Center -- have disappeared.
So unless you have plans to take a flight, visit a military base or do something else that would require a Real ID in the early days of October, it would be logical to wait until it’s safe to stand in line again.
Even if you do not have a Real ID, you may be able to fly or enter that government facility. The 2005 legislation does not prohibit the use of other federally supported identification, such as a U.S. passport or passport card.