Answer Man -- The citizens of Rochester need to know the status of our administrator. Is he still returning to his family in a city and state with multiple hot spots? If so, is this not against the policy of this state and supported by this city? J.K.
Dear J.K. -- Rochester City Administrator Steve Rymer is working remotely from Portland, Ore., as Minnesota operates under a stay-at-home order through at least May 4.
“I’m working remotely, just like the majority of the country,” he said.
For nearly a year, Rymer has been traveling between households in Portland and Rochester, taking care of city duties and remaining connected to his wife, who moved to Oregon last year to provide parenting support for the couple’s granddaughter.
At the time, some in Rochester speculated that Rymer, who took the local administrative post in 2017, might be looking for a new job, but Rymer has said he remains dedicated to working in Rochester.
He told one of my minions this week that the current pandemic has not changed that. It has simply changed how his work is being done.
“I’m working remotely like everyone else,” he said, pointing to the fact that City Hall has been closed for weeks and administration staff was among the first to start working from home after emergency actions were taken.
While the executive order signed by Gov. Tim Walz would allow Rymer to travel back to Rochester and move about the city, the city administrator and others have indicated that’s not needed.
Elected city officials have said information continues to flow through the administration, as well as the city emergency operations center.
The city administrator is sending daily updates to the Rochester City Council and said he remains connected by phone calls, emails and online meetings with city staff, which have become the routine for many businesses throughout the city and nation.
He, along with other staff members and elected officials, will be attending the Rochester City Council meeting through remote attendance today. The meeting is set for 3:30 p.m., with viewing access online and through Spectrum cable.
As for when Rymer is planning to return to Rochester, he said it will depend on how the pandemic continues to unfold.
“It’s really week by week to see where we are at with the Portland area, as well as Minnesota,” he said.
Both states issued orders to stay at home in mid-March, and both continue to see changes as state officials ponder their next moves.
“Both states are on the same track,” Rymer said.
As of earlier this week, Minnesota was outpacing Oregon in terms of confirmed COVID-19 cases and related deaths, so Rymer may be safer staying put until the pandemic dust clears.