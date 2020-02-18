Last week, the Post Bulletin had a very good article about the important role the Salvation Army plays in this community, and that made me wonder. Is there any chance that the organization will be opening another Rochester thrift store in the future? Thank you in advance for your answer (because I trust you will find the answer for me!) — Carol Alley
Carol, your question was answered briefly in the Feb. 16 editorial, but let me expound on it a bit.
The Rochester Salvation Army closed its two thrift stores because it couldn’t afford to keep them open. That doesn’t bode well for an enterprise that is supposed to raise money for programs.
“The two stores we operated in Rochester, we paid about $300,000 a year in lease payments, $100,000 a year in garbage bills, and $100,000 in trucking service," Maj. Bob Mueller said. "That's a half a million dollars right there. We just couldn't overcome that."
The stores were popular. Mueller said the first thing most people ask when they meet him is, “When are the thrift stores going to reopen?”
Going forward as far as a thrift store goes, we would probably have to buy a building and move some programs into it to make it viable," he said. "It's just too expensive to lease anything in Rochester proper, so we don't know what that future holds.."
For those willing to make a road trip, the Salvation Army has a profitable thrift store in Red Wing.