This Classic Answer Man was published in July 2010.
Hello, Answer Man: I have a question for you about that nice home on the hill near Crenlo, at 1753 Third Ave. N.W. Back in the early 1980s I remember hearing a tale that gangster Al Capone traveled to Rochester in the 1920s for some type of treatment and stayed overnight at this house. I'm wondering if there's any truth to the story. — Mike
This is one of Rochester's most popular legends, for whatever reason. I last wrote about this subject in 2006, so it's probably time to revivify the rumor.
The claim is that the notorious Capone was here, if only briefly, during his heyday in the late 1920s or up to about 1931, when he went to prison. Some say he hid out briefly in the hillside house, which has a commanding view of the area, while it was under construction. Jeff Bolin, who owns the home with his wife, Ann, says it was designed by a Chicago architectural firm and that construction started in the mid-1920s.
"There's nothing documented" that confirms the Chicago gangster's use of the house as a hangout, Jeff says, but it remains a historical oddity that people continue to talk about.
Northern Wisconsin was the real hangout for Capone and other Chicagoland gangsters in the 1920s and 1930s. Earlier this year, a northern Wisconsin Ojibwe tribe bought an estate in Couderay, Wis., that was a former Capone hideout. Sale price: $2.7 million.