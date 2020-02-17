Weather Alert

...SNOW, SLIPPERY TO HAZARDOUS TRAVEL TODAY... .SNOW WILL OVERSPREAD SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA AND NORTHEAST IOWA AFTER DAYBREAK, CROSSING INTO WESTERN WISCONSIN BY NOON. THE SNOW MAY BRIEFLY MIX WITH SLEET AND FREEZING RAIN AT TIMES THIS MORNING. SNOW WILL PERSIST THROUGH THE AFTERNOON IN MOST AREAS, TRANSITIONING TO RAIN ACROSS PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST IOWA. THE SNOW MAY MIX WITH LIGHT FREEZING DRIZZLE AS IT EXITS EAST THIS EVENING. TOTAL SNOWFALL OF 2 TO 5 INCHES IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED, HIGHEST WITHIN A BAND STRETCHING FROM NORTH-CENTRAL IOWA INTO CENTRAL WISCONSIN WHERE LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS ARE POSSIBLE. THE BULK OF SNOWFALL WILL OCCUR THIS AFTERNOON. ROADS WILL BECOME SNOW COVERED AND HAZARDOUS. THE EVENING COMMUTE WILL BE IMPACTED. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...SNOW WITH A WINTRY MIX POSSIBLE AT TIMES. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 5 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST IOWA AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA. * WHEN...FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS WILL IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&