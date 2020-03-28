Dear Answer Man,
Now that it's finally happened and we've all been ordered to stay at home, I'm wondering what happens if I don't. Are police going to be patrolling the streets and stopping everyone out? Can I still go to the grocery store or get take out?
Where can I turn if I have a question about the order?
Sincerely, At home wondering
Dear Wondering,
I would say it looks like you have ample time on your hands but that I imagine that's not true. Many of us are working from home, helping children stay on task with school work or caring for loved ones from a distance. And even if you do find yourself with time on your hands, it likely isn't the pleasurable experience you may have dreamed of weeks ago while stressed out at work.
These are trying times, indeed. But fear not, the Answer Man may be physically distancing and self-isolating, but he's always here to answer your questions. So in the order they were asked, here are your responses.
Here in Olmsted County, the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office and the Rochester Police Department will continue to enforce traffic laws vite violators, but they will not be pulling over citizens in relation to Gov. Tim Walz's stay-at-home executive order.
Other states are requesting drivers receive employer-issued permissions to travel for their work, but at this time, this paperwork is not being requested or checked by local law enforcement in Minnesota, the city of Rochester said in a news release late this week.
Grocery stores will remain open, as will liquor stores and those restaurants that offer take-out so there is no need to hoard food.
If you have questions about the order, one thing you should NOT do is call 911. Instead, head to the state's website -- www.mn.gov/governor/covid-19 -- or call one of the hotlines.
Wash your hands for 20 seconds. Don't touch your face. Take care, be well and be kind.